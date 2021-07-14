A deputy was able to chase down and arrest a teenager following an extremely dangerous, high-speed pursuit in Grand Terrace on July 12, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.
The suspect, Isaac Guzman, an 18-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading, and felony evading on the wrong side of the roadway.
The Sheriff's Department gave this account of the incident:
Deputy Francesco Ancona made a traffic enforcement stop on Isaac Guzman, who was driving a tan Ford Explorer, and it was determined Guzman did not have a valid driver's license.
While Ancona was at the driver's door having Guzman step out of the vehicle, Guzman placed the vehicle in gear. Ancona, who was reacting to Guzman's sudden movements in the car, was partially inside the vehicle when he realized the vehicle was placed in gear. As Guzman stepped on the accelerator, Ancona was just able to get clear of the vehicle and avoid receiving serious injuries from being struck or drug by the vehicle.
Ancona returned to his patrol vehicle and pursued Guzman for several miles. During the pursuit, Guzman allegedly drove in excess of 100 mph, drove on the wrong side of the roadway in opposing lanes of traffic, and failed to stop for several stop signs and red traffic signals.
The pursuit ended when Guzman lost control of the vehicle and side swiped a concrete barrier along the roadway's edge. Guzman got out of the vehicle and fled on foot for a short distance before he was captured and taken into custody by Ancona.
