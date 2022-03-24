A deputy conducting a vehicle check in Rancho Cucamonga found multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 1:49 a.m., Deputy Damon Baca saw a vehicle in a parking lot at 7200 Day Creek Boulevard. He contacted the driver, Joseph Ray, a 36-year-old resident of Azusa, who was asleep in his vehicle, and noticed a rifle case on the passenger seat.
During a search of the vehicle, five rifles, a handgun, two non-serialized Glock style handguns, several ammunition magazines, body armor, and a large amount of illegal ammunition in various calibers were located, the Sheriff's Department said.
In addition, Baca found illegal fireworks, black powder, 30 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car, the Sheriff's Department said.
Ray was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on multiple charges related to the weapons and drugs and is being held on $200,000 bail.
