A deputy was hospitalized after being shot during a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about midnight, the deputy approached a suspicious vehicle on Sycamore Court and asked for identification, but a suspect fired two shots at him.
The injured deputy, whose name was not released, was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.
The suspect fled the location but was later arrested by deputies.
