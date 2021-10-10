A deputy-involved shooting took place after a long standoff in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:02 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Carlow Court for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, Isaac Louis Soria, 28, had allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighbor and was currently inside his house with the rifle.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division responded to assist. Sheriff’s crisis negotiators were in contact with Soria for several hours.
At about 6:57 p.m. Soria left the residence wearing body armor and armed with a rifle. A deputy-involved shooting occurred at that point.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid to Soria on scene and he was subsequently transported to a local hospital.
No additional information about the incident was available.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
