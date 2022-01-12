A deputy was able to calm an armed man and keep him from harming himself or others during an incident on Jan. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 6:07 p.m., a 21-year-old man approached a woman in the parking lot of Rancho Cucamonga City Hall.
The suspect repeatedly asked the woman if she had a gun and became upset when she ignored him. The woman told the suspect to go to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station for help. The suspect told the woman he wanted the police to shoot him. The woman immediately called 911 and advised dispatch that the suspect had an unknown object in his hand.
Deputies arrived at the location and found the suspect sitting on the steps of City Hall. As Deputy Landino approached, the suspect put a knife to his throat and asked Landino to kill him.
Landino talked to the suspect for about 30 minutes, using effective de-escalation techniques to calm him down. Landino negotiated with the suspect, convincing him to drop and eventually move away from the knife, ending any threat to the public, suspect, or deputies.
Deputies detained the suspect and transported him to a medical facility for evaluation and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.