A deputy remains hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting incident in Hesperia on March 23, and the suspect, a 40-year-old San Bernardino man who fled the scene, was later shot and injured by deputies, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 12:38 p.m., Deputy Dustin Whitson responded to a call of an unwanted subject at Bear Valley Storage facility. When he arrived in the area, Whitson observed a Ford SUV that matched the description provided by the reporting party parked near the AutoZone, just east of the storage facility.
Whitson approached the SUV and contacted a passenger, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Moments later, a member of the public accessed Whitson’s radio and advised dispatch of an officer down. Additional law enforcement and medical aid personnel responded to the location where they found Whitson, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Whitson was airlifted to a hospital, where he required emergency care.
The suspect, who was later identified as 40-year-old Robert Sparks, fled the area in the SUV after allegedly shooting Whitson, the Sheriff's Department said.
Responding deputies from the Apple Valley Station saw the SUV heading south on Apple Valley Road in Apple Valley and began to follow it.
Sparks drove into the open desert and, at one point, brandished a gun and fired at the deputies from the SUV. Sparks continued driving until the SUV became stuck in soft sand. Sparks got out of the vehicle, started walking away, and then allegedly began shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, the Sheriff's Department said.
Sparks walked toward an occupied residence, then turned and allegedly shot at the Sheriff’s helicopter, and a second deputy-involved shooting occurred. Sparks was struck by gunfire and airlifted to a hospital. He received emergency treatment and remains hospitalized.
Investigators confirmed Whitson’s gun was missing from his holster, and it was later found in Sparks’ possession, along with a second handgun, the Sheriff's Department said.
Detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation of the attempted murder of the peace officer.
The original driver of the SUV was detained and interviewed, and it was determined he was inside the AutoZone store when the shooting occurred and did not flee the area with Sparks. He was later released.
Detectives discovered Sparks had been living at a board and care facility in San Bernardino since his release from Patton State Hospital in October of last year. Sparks was reported missing on March 6 after failing to return to the facility on March 5. A no-bail warrant was issued for Sparks’ arrest on March 11.
The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Adrian Bustamante, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.