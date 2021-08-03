A deputy recovered a "ghost gun" from a convicted felon during a traffic stop on July 30, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 11 p.m., Deputy Ancona from the Sheriff's Central Station initiated a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Tahoe for speeding in Grand Terrace. The vehicle yielded and was occupied by three individuals. The driver, Ronaldo Brown, a 53-year-old resident of Colton, admitted to being impaired and not possessing a valid driver's license, the Sheriff's Department said.
As Ancona asked the occupants to get out of the vehicle, Brown admitted he had a loaded handgun under the seat, the Sheriff's Department said.
Ancona safely detained all of the occupants, and the handgun was recovered. The handgun was loaded with 9mm ammunition, had no serial number and is considered a "ghost gun." Since May 2017, Brown has been a convicted felon in California and has been prohibited from possessing a firearm, the Sheriff's Department said.
Brown was arrested for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with no serial number, and additional weapon charges. He was booked at Central Detention Center, where he is being held on $50,000 bail.
