A deputy responded to a traffic collision and arrested the driver on a drug-related charge on Aug. 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Deputy J. Tamayo, assigned to the Loma Linda area, went to the 11500 block of Anderson Street at 1:13 a.m. after the driver reversed his 2011 Kia Forte onto the front yard at the location, causing damage to a bush.
A search of the vehicle was conducted to look for a possible identification card or driver's license. During the search, Tamayo located a large plastic Ziploc baggy containing more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a scale in the glove box, the Sheriff's Department said. The driver also had more than $500 on his person.
The suspect, identified as Arnaldo Pagdilao, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sales. He was booked at Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.