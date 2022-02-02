A deputy saved the life of a baby during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 26, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:58 a.m., Deputy Todd Johnson from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the 8100 block of Archibald Avenue after receiving a report of a baby not breathing.
When Johnson arrived, he retrieved the baby from the mother's arms. The boy was not breathing and his lips were turning blue.
Johnson assessed the baby’s condition and quickly administered three back blows. The baby immediately began to cough and cry.
Johnson monitored the infant until medical personnel arrived and transported him to the San Antonio Regional Hospital for evaluation.
