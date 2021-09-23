A 50-year-old man who had been employed as a deputy sheriff in San Bernardino County for 25 years has been arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 17, detectives from the Specialized Investigation Division arrested Jeremie Cox, a resident of Yucca Valley.
The investigation began after a male victim reported that Cox allegedly sexually abused him during the victim’s youth. Cox was booked in at the Central Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $750,000 bail.
Cox is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Department. His most recent assignment as a deputy sheriff was with the Desert/Mountain Courts Division in the Morongo Basin. He began that assignment in October of 2005.
Sheriff Shannon Dicus issued a statement saying: “It is extremely disturbing when a member of this Department behaves in a manner that contradicts what we stand for as a law enforcement agency. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department will ensure this case is investigated completely and thoroughly.”
None of the crimes allegedly committed by Cox occurred during the course of his duties as a deputy sheriff, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division at (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.