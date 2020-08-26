A former San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department employee is no longer with the department following an investigation of his possible criminal behavior during an incident earlier this year, according to the Sheriff's Department.
Erdem Gorgulu, a 46-year-old Redlands resident, had been a deputy sheriff for 11 1/2 years.
On June 1 at about 2 a.m., Central Station deputies assisted the San Bernardino Police Department at the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on Highland Avenue in San Bernardino regarding an in-progress looting call.
Gorgulu responded to the location and while inside the business, he contacted a man who was later identified as Juan Martinez. Gorgulu used force and placed Martinez into custody. Martinez was arrested and booked on charges of looting, burglary and committing a felony offense while out on bail.
Another deputy sheriff, who believed Gorgulu’s actions were unwarranted and unethical, notified the watch commander. Additional notifications were made according to Sheriff's Department policy, proper procedures were followed, and a criminal investigation was initiated immediately, the Sheriff's Department said.
Detectives from the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division were assigned to conduct the criminal investigation. An internal administrative investigation was also launched and Gorgulu was placed on paid administrative leave on June 3.
As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Gorgulu may have committed an additional crime by allegedly taking property from the business. Investigators served a search warrant and recovered the stolen property from Gorgulu’s personally owned vehicle.
The criminal investigation was submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for an independent review.
"The criminal acts committed by Gorgulu while serving in his capacity as a deputy sheriff are inexcusable and undermine all the good, valuable work deputies do every day," said Sheriff John McMahon. "Although Gorgulu's acts were unacceptable and disheartening, this incident serves as an example of how deputies are willing to come forward and report unethical behavior. Community trust is absolutely essential for law enforcement to exist and be effective. I will not allow criminal acts to go unchecked and assure the public our deputies will be held to the highest standard. I applaud deputies for standing up for what is right along with the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers across this great nation who do the right things for the right reasons every day."
