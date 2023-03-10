A destructive man who ran wildly through a Redlands neighborhood was eventually arrested after armed residents resisted him, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 5, multiple callers reported a man running through yards, jumping from rooftops, breaking windows and attempting to gain entry into homes in the 1400 block of Stillman Avenue, police said.
The suspect entered one home in the 1300 block of Stillman and was confronted by a resident, who fought him off with a baseball bat.
Then the suspect entered a second home in the 1300 block of Colton Avenue and was frightened off when the resident armed himself with a handgun.
The suspect was eventually located in a back yard on Colton Avenue and was taken into custody. He was determined to be under the influence of a hallucinogenic stimulant, police said.
