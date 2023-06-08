A 53-year-old man died while in custody at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspect, a resident of Wonder Valley, was arrested on a charge of arson and was booked into the Morongo jail on June 3.
Then on June 4, he was transferred to West Valley Detention Center and was placed alone in a holding cell, awaiting final housing assignment.
At about 5:10 p.m., deputies found the man unconscious inside of the cell, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies and medical staff immediately rendered aid. He was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a nearby trauma center, but was pronounced deceased on June 7.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and are conducting the investigation. Release of the decedent’s identity is pending next of kin notification. No further information is currently available, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michael Roth, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
