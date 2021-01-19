Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 38-year-old man was shot in San Bernardino on Jan. 18, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a man down in the 900 block of S. Sierra Way at about 7:55 AM. When they arrived, they found the victim near the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Alfredo Pulido, a San Bernardino resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The motive for this shooting is not currently known.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
