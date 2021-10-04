Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation following an incident on Oct. 2 in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
At about 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Bordwell Avenue and Canal Road in reference to a traffic collision.
Upon arrival, officers located an injured male adult who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
During the initial investigation, evidence was located and homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective A. Jaeger at (909) 370-5028.
