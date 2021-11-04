Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Nov. 2 at 2:44 a.m., police received a 911 call regarding shots fired in the 1700 block of S. Waterman Avenue.
Patrol officers were dispatched and found the victim at a transient camp location suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by AMR to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909)384-5613.
