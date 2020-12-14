Detectives are conducting a murder investigation after a Rancho Cucamonga man was found dead in his apartment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 12, deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station were called to a residence in the 11600 block of Church Street.
The body of the victim, Mark Mondaine, 36, was discovered at the location by a family member. Deputies noted some suspicious circumstances at the scene and requested homicide detectives to conduct the investigation.
Detectives determined that a family member spoke with Mondaine on the night of Dec. 11, and when the family member was unable to reach him following that conversation, the family member went to his apartment the next day.
Details regarding the motive and the victim’s cause of death are not being released at this time, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
