Detectives have identified a juvenile suspect who pointed a replica handgun at a student in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 2, the Alta Loma School District contacted the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department to report a video recorded incident posted on social media involving Alta Loma Junior High School students. Alta Loma School District officials learned of the video from a parent who saw it posted on social media.
The video recording shows a male juvenile pointing what appears to be a handgun at another male juvenile. The incident occurred at a shopping center in the area of 19th Street and Carnelian Street in Rancho Cucamonga on the afternoon of Oct. 1, after school was out for the day.
Upon learning of this incident, detectives were assigned and immediately began investigating the incident. Several interviews were conducted with the involved juveniles and witnesses.
The investigation was completed on the afternoon of Oct. 3. The weapon used was seized by detectives and determined to be a BB gun that was a realistic replica semi-automatic handgun.
A report consisting of the details of the investigation will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for review and determination of criminal charges.
“The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department is grateful for the partnership with the Alta Loma School District, and the alert citizens who brought this concerning incident to our attention. We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and staff,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
