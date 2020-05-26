A man was shot to death in San Bernardino on May 26, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 1500 E. Date Street at about 12:24 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Paul Weathers, a 32-year-old San Bernardino resident, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Detective Reyna at (909) 384-5638 / reyna_ar@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
