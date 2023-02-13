Detectives are conducting an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in the county flood control channel, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Feb. 10 at about 1 p.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station were requested to respond to an embankment of the channel near the 1900 block of Del Rosa Avenue in San Bernardino.
The deputies found the decedent, who was later identified as 33-year-old Juan Montez, a San Bernardino resident. Montez had several injuries to his face and head.
Investigators with the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Travis Gagne, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.