Detectives are investigating an in-custody death at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 30 at 4:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility were alerted to an inmate, identified as 46-year-old Francisco Velez, who was experiencing a medical emergency. Deputies, along with jail nursing staff, treated Velez until medical aid arrived. Velez was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause and manner of death are pending.
Velez was arrested on May 5, 2022 in Apple Valley on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked in at High Desert Detention Center and later transferred to West Valley Detention Center, where he remained until his death.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
