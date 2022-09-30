Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.
A suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
