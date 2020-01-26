Detectives are investigating the murder of a 23-year-old man in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan/ 24 at 5:02 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting and a man down in the 5300 block of Chiquita Lane. Deputies responded and found neighbors attempting lifesaving measures to the victim, later identified as Bradley Marland. Medical aid transported Marland to St. Bernadine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
At this stage of the investigation, detectives have not identified the suspect(s) involved, nor have they determined a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Carpenter, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
