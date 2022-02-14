Detectives are investigating three deaths as possible homicides in San Bernardino during the weekend of Feb. 12-13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
The Coroner's Division gave these accounts of the deaths, which occurred in separate incidents:
----- ON FEB. 13 at 4:09 p.m., officers responded to a suspected homicide in the 1500 block of Sierra Way. At 4:55 p.m., a 15-year-old resident of San Bernardino was pronounced deceased in the emergency department at St. Bernardine Medical Center.
----- ON FEB. 12 at 7:42 p.m., officers responded to a possible homicide. Dwight Moore, a 28-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased on scene at 7:58 p.m.
No additional details about these three incidents were immediately available.
