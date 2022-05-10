Detectives are investigating two possible homicides which occurred in San Bernardino on May 6 and 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Division.
There was no indication that the two cases were related.
On May 6, San Bernardino Police Department personnel responded to the scene at 11:17 p.m. Dante Offutt, a 26 year-old resident of Colton, was pronounced deceased at St. Bernardine Medical Center on May 7 at 12:33 a.m.
On May 7, police responded to another incident at 9:13 p.m. A male subject was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:29 p.m. The name was withheld pending identification, the Coroner's Division said.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.