Detectives are looking for a suspect who abandoned a dog and then drove over it as he drove away, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 6 at about 9:30 a.m., an unknown male parked in the 3000 block of Duffy Street in Muscoy. The suspect exited the driver's door, walked to the passenger side of his vehicle, and released a dog from his vehicle. The suspect entered his vehicle and did not allow the dog back in his vehicle.
As the suspect drove away, he ran over the dog and fled the location.
The San Bernardino County Animal Care Department was dispatched to the location and recovered the deceased dog.
Sheriff's Department investigators were made aware of a social media post and video and began an investigation. Investigators obtained video surveillance of the incident and screenshots of the suspect and the vehicle.
“As a reminder, the Sheriff's Department does not monitor social media posts and does not take reports via social media. Suspicious activity and crimes should be reported directly to law enforcement. The Sheriff's Department's non-emergency phone number is (909) 387-8313,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Wendi Beaton, Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.
