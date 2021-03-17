Detectives served a search warrant in San Bernardino and recovered 400 suspected stolen catalytic converters valued at about $400,000, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 17 at about 8:10 a.m., detectives from the Sheriff's Central Patrol Station went to a residence in the 1000 block of North Barton Street. The residence was a suspected catalytic converter fencing operation.
Through investigation, the person allegedly operating the fencing operation was identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez Jimenez, 22. Jimenez was not home at the time of the search warrant service.
In addition to seizing the catalytic converters, detectives found a stolen vehicle on the property, the Sheriff's Department said.
The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Central Patrol Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
