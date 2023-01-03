Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Detectives discovered that the girl had been chained to a workout dumbbell to prevent her from running away.
Two unregistered firearms were also located.
Manuel Arreola, a 48-year-old Upland resident, was arrested, and the juvenile was taken into protective custody, police said.
