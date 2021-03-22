Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation of a double murder in Rancho Cucamonga and are seeking the public's help in trying to identify a person of interest.
The incident took place in the early morning hours of March 7 in the 6800 block of Bergano Place, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
A 44-year-old woman, Jia Jia, and her 8-year-old daughter, Ruby Meng, were stabbed to death inside their home. In addition, a 38-year-old woman, described as a family friend, was injured at the location and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The motive for this crime is unknown.
Detectives have collected evidence, which includes neighborhood security camera footage.
A male subject was captured on security video moments after the murders, and in close proximity to the victim’s home. The subject depicted in the video may have sustained an injury, the Sheriff's Department said.
The video footage can be seen at: https://youtu.be/PO5C14yISFQ
Detectives are interested in speaking with the subject and are asking the public to contact them with any information that may identify him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Malcolm Page at (909) 387-3572 or mpage@sbcsd.org
