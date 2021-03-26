Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who started a fire inside a store in Rancho Cucamonga on March 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect was seen running out of the store and getting into a light colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Renegade, the Sheriff's Department said.
Witnesses identified the store as the Food 4 Less in the 12800 block of Foothill Boulevard.
No information regarding the extent of the damage was immediately available.
Persons who recognize the suspect in the surveillance photo are urged to contact Detectives van Heuven or Holiday at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
