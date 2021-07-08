Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who stole a wallet from a shopping cart at a business in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 29, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department was alerted regarding a theft that occurred at a business in the 10700 block of Foothill Boulevard.
The victim’s wallet was stolen out of her shopping cart while inside the business. A short time later, an unknown suspect used the victim’s stolen credit cards at various businesses on Foothill to make fraudulent purchases.
Detectives are releasing a photo depicting the suspect who used the stolen credit card.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Station, Detective Division at (909) 774-2852. Information can be provided anonymously by calling We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463) or by visiting the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
