Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) recently granted a total of $254,727 to four non-profit organizations that are making a difference for the local, underserved communities by addressing human trafficking, housing, legal services, and general health care offerings.
CHSB Hospital President June Collison and SBMC Hospital President Doug Kleam hosted an awards luncheon for the following grantees:
• The Family Assistance Program, which aids victims of human trafficking.
• The Legal Aid Foundation, which provides legal services that help facilitate safety, stability, healthy home life, and access to health care.
• The Lestonnac Clinic, which helps people who are currently uninsured.
• Mary’s Mercy Center – Veronica’s Home of Mercy, which has housing programs to aid abused women, with or without children.
“Through our Community Health Grant Program, we are able to work collaboratively to improve the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Linda McDonald, vice president of mission services, Dignity Health Southern California. “This year, the Inland Empire hospitals were able to increase our grant funds and are grateful to be partnering with organizations that strive to meet the diverse needs of the residents of San Bernardino.”
Since 1991, the Community Grants Program at Dignity Health has awarded nearly $80 million to 3,500 community-based health improvement projects. For more information, visit dignityhealth.org/about-us/community-health/grant-programs.
