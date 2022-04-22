A discovery of a large missing tool box ended with the arrest of a suspect in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
Officer Robinson responded to a mobile home park reference a subject threatening employees and attempting to retrieve a tool box he left at the location, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 21.
After further investigation, Robinson located video of the suspect allegedly stealing the $1,000 tool box from Home Depot at 2 a.m. that day. He towed it away from Home Depot using his bike and left it at the mobile home park until he could come back to get it, police said.
The suspect, 29-year-old Jonathan Ramos, was booked on charges of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell and burglary.
The stolen tool box was returned to Home Depot.
