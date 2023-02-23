A disturbed man was detained for a mental health evaluation after he drove his truck into the side of a hospital building in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
No persons were injured during the incident.
On Feb. 21 at about 11:32 p.m., police received a call from a subject who said his adult son was suffering from a psychiatric emergency, took his truck without permission, and was making statements about killing himself by driving into the San Antonio Regional Hospital building.
Officers arrived at the hospital and located the vehicle to the front of the main Emergency Room entrance. As officers contacted the subject, he put a knife to his neck, made suicidal statements, then drove the truck into the side of the building.
The subject tried to reverse and free the vehicle, but officers blocked him in with their units.
As the vehicle was still under power and trying to be dislodged, officers deployed a less lethal stun bag round to a rear window, shattering it, and less-lethal pepper ball rounds were introduced, police said.
The subject then stopped trying to free the vehicle, but remained inside and refused to get out.
The initial officer for this call, who is a member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team, began negotiating with the subject for the next 44 minutes. Ultimately, the subject exited and was detained without incident.
The hospital sustained damage and was locked down during the incident, but has since resumed normal business.
