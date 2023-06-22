DNA evidence has confirmed that human remains found in a rural area of Mentone in 1991 were of a missing four-year-old boy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy has been identified as Derrick Burton, who was born on Aug. 9, 1987.
On Oct. 27, 1991 at about 3 p.m., a hunter was quail hunting in the area of Florida Street and Greenspot Road and located a human skull, without teeth and mandible. The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was contacted and assumed the investigation.
A search of the area was conducted for more human remains, but none were located. A torn plastic trash bag with decomposition odor and child’s clothing was located and kept for evidence. The remains could not be identified, and no further leads were discovered at the time.
In November of that year, an autopsy was performed, and the coroner determined the human skull belonged to a child between four and eight years old. The cause of death was undetermined. No other leads were available, and the case went cold.
In the fall of 2022, DNA from the human remains was sent to the DNA sequencing and genomics laboratory, Othram Inc., for genealogy investigation in hopes to identify the decedent.
In February of this year, Othram revealed distant genetic relatives to the decedent located in Houston, TX. Homicide Detail contacted the genetic relatives and received consent for their DNA for further testing.
With the assistance of the Riverside, CA and Houston, TX FBI offices, Patricia Clark was identified as the decedent’s mother. Clark was contacted and it was discovered Clark reported her child missing to the San Bernardino Police Department in 1991. However, the child was never located. Clark’s DNA was obtained and sent to FTDNA, which revealed Clark was a 100 percent parental match to the human remains of the child Doe, now known to be Derrick Burton. Sheriff’s Homicide will further the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Edward Hernandez, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail, Cold Case Team, at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.