A dog was rescued after getting stuck in a storm drain in San Bernardino on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
At 9:53 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to assist San Bernardino Animal Control with the large, gray five-year-old husky that was trapped behind a drain opening at La Verne and Love Lane. Local residents had called and advised that the dog had been there overnight.
The dog had made access through a storm drain and eventually came to a small dead end. Attempts to have the dog back out were unsuccessful. No immediate or close access was found to easily rescue the dog.
"Rescue 72 was requested to assist with their specialized tools and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) trained personnel. R72, ME228 and San Bernardino Animal Control personnel worked together to form a plan to safely gain access and rescue the dog," said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.
Personnel utilized concrete cutting saws, jack hammers, rotary hammer drills and hand tools to gain access. Crews provided fresh air to the dog via ventilation fan.
After about two hours, the dog was rescued. Animal Service personnel did an assessment of the dog and it appeared to be uninjured. Animal Control Staff located the owner to arrange for pick up, and by late afternoon, Gray was reunited with her owner.
