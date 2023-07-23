A dog was rescued by firefighters after being swept away in a stream in Upland, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
On July 22, Clara, a small pup, was playing in the small stream but then was pulled into a drain pipe.
Arriving crews investigated the area where the dog was swept away. Crews deployed to the original location and downstream to attempt to locate the dog.
After searching, firefighters ME12 personnel found the dog had been swept more than 100 yards in a tube and had exited to a creek bed area.
While wet and scared, Clara was uninjured and reunited with her owner.
“Glad we could help find Clara!” the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.