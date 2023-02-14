A driver was cited by officers after he crashed his car during an apparent road rage incident in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On the afternoon of Feb. 13, officers responded to a traffic collision involving a solo vehicle that had crashed into a tree near 11th Street and 3rd Avenue.
The officers contacted the driver, who admitted to instigating a road rage incident while driving on a suspended license. He had lost control of the car while trying to catch up to someone who “cut him off.”
The driver was cited for misdemeanor violations and his vehicle was impounded.
There were no reports of injuries.
