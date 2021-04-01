A driver crashed a vehicle into an apartment building in Colton, injuring a boy who was inside a bathroom at the time, according to the Colton Police Department.
On March 31 at 1:01 a.m., police received multiple 911 calls in reference to a traffic collision involving a vehicle that drove into the bathroom at the apartment in the 1040 block of S. Santo Antonio Drive.
The Colton Fire Department responded to the location to render medical aid for the juvenile for minor injuries. The juvenile was released to his parent’s care.
The driver of the vehicle was determined to be driving under the influence and was placed under arrest, the Colton P.D. said. The suspect was described as a 29-year-old Riverside resident.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Colton P.D. at (909) 370-5000.
