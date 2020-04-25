A 34-year-old Upland man died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino in the early morning hours of April 24, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 2:09 a.m., a Nissan Maxima was southbound on Mount Vernon Avenue, north of Rialto Avenue, at a very high rate of speed, police said. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Michael Rodriguez, who was the sole occupant.
According to witnesses, the Nissan was involved in a street race with an unknown dark colored vehicle.
Rodriguez lost control of his vehicle as it approached Rialto Avenue and veered into the east curb, where it struck a signal pole, police said.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was critically injured. Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.
The other vehicle that appeared to be racing the Nissan fled the scene, police said.
At this time, it appears that speed was a factor in this collision. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
The collision is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to
contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at (909) 384-5792.
