A 41-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly drove a vehicle while drunk, caused a head-on collision, and then tried to run away and hide in a resident's house in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Feb. 21, Sheriff’s dispatch received a call of a hit-and-run incident that occurred on Highland Avenue and Day Creek Boulevard.
The victim reported he was driving eastbound on Highland when the suspect vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic and hit him head-on.
The victim confronted the suspect, later identified as Dallas Starnes, who fled the scene on foot, the Sheriff's Department said. Starnes was chased by the victim as he jumped several walls and into a nearby neighborhood. Deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for Starnes.
A witness saw him run into an open garage and notified the homeowner. When deputies arrived in the area, they saw the owner of the home pushing Starnes out of his house.
Deputies detained Starnes and attempted to conduct a field sobriety test on him. Starnes appeared confused and was unable to complete the test, the Sheriff's Department said. A blood draw was conducted, and it was determined Starnes was allegedly under the influence.
Starnes was booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where he remained in custody on $100,000 bail. Starnes, a Banning resident, was also booked on a no bail, Post Release Community Supervision warrant out of Riverside County.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
