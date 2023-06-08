A driver was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on a street in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
“There was no intersection or a curve, yet this driver managed to take out a hydrant and thousands of gallons of water,” the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 8.
The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody on a DUI charge, police said.
His passenger was also arrested for being under the influence of drugs, police said.
