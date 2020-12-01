A driver was arrested on a DUI charge after allegedly striking a pedestrian and two dogs with his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga on Nov. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:17 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to an injury accident that occurred in the 7100 block of Archibald Avenue near the P. E. Trail. When deputies arrived, they found a black vehicle smashed into a tree and debris on the sidewalk.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned the victim and his family were at the crosswalk waiting to cross the street. When the light turned green, they began to cross the street with their two dogs. The victim was halfway through the intersection with his family close behind when he saw a car driving at a high rate of speed barreling towards him. The driver of the vehicle struck the victim and his two dogs, then lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The two dogs were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mouaffak Alami, 23, was treated by the Fire Department and transported to a hospital. Deputies contacted Alami in the emergency room with a search warrant for his blood. After Alami was released by the medical staff, he was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center, where he remains in custody on $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.