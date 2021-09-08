A traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga resulted in the arrest of a driver on weapon and drug charges, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 3 at about 11:02 p.m., Deputy Baca of the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Archibald Avenue and Base Line Road.
When Baca made contact with the driver, he observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded handgun were located inside, the Sheriff’s Department said.
The driver, Armando Reyes, 28, of Ontario, was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed and carrying a loaded handgun while not being the registered owner. Bail was set at $50,000.
In addition, Carlos Cervantes, 29, of Adelanto was a passenger in the vehicle and found to have an outstanding warrant. Cervantes was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on that warrant. His bail was set at $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.