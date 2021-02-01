A driver was wounded in a car-to-car shooting incident in Highland on Jan. 31, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting took place at about 2:48 p.m. on the westbound 210 Freeway, west of San Bernardino Avenue.
The victim stated an unknown suspect in a black Chevrolet Tahoe fired an unknown number of rounds at the victim's blue Nissan Sentra. The driver of the Nissan was struck and transported to a local hospital. The victim is in critical but stable condition.
The suspect was apprehended without incident shortly after the incident and booked on a charge of attempted murder.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer G. Lomenick at the San Bernardino CHP Area office at (909) 383-4247.
