A driver was injured when his vehicle was struck by a train in Rialto on Jan. 1, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 2:06 p.m., Rialto P.D. dispatch received reports of a BNSF freight train involved in a collision with a vehicle at the Lilac Avenue railroad crossing in the 200 block of S. Lilac Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene at 2:09 p.m. and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Edwin Herrera, a 30-year-old Rialto resident.
Herrera, the single occupant of the vehicle, was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Witnesses at the scene told officers the control arms for the coming train were down and working properly; however, Herrera allegedly drove into opposing lanes of traffic and around the control arms. The westbound train collided with Herrera’s vehicle on the tracks before coming to a stop.
The train engineer was not injured and there were no other passengers on the train.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Dan Smith of the Rialto P.D. at (909) 820-2515. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at (800) 782-7463, reference case #932200021.
