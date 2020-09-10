A driver was killed and three passengers were injured in a traffic collision on Sept. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:30 p.m., an unidentified driver and three unidentified passengers of a 2018 Black Nissan Sentra were traveling on the Route 210 Freeway eastbound, west of 27th Street, at an unknown speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the driver allowed her vehicle to travel into a dirt median and collided into the concrete barrier wall.
As a result of the collision, the driver, a 22-year-old San Bernardino resident, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency personnel.
The three passengers were transported to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries.
The identity of the deceased is pending identification and notification of next of kin by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer C. Dane at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.
