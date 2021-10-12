A driver made a big mistake in Colton on Oct. 11, crashing a car into a pole, according to the Colton Police Department.
“One of the first things you learn when becoming legally licensed to drive is knowing which pedal is the gas and which pedal is the brake,” the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post.
“Today our traffic unit responded to a single vehicle traffic collision caused by a unlicensed driver who confused the gas pedal with the brake pedal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.