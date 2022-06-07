The driver of an all-terrain vehicle quad died in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
At 11:12 p.m., officers with San Bernardino Police Department responded to E. Mill Street, west of Tippecanoe Avenue.
Tommy Cervantez, 33, a resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased on scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
The San Bernardino P.D. is investigating the incident.
