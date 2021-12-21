A driver who allegedly struck two teenagers in a hit-and-run incident in Rialto has been arrested, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Dec. 10 at about 5:09 p.m., officers responded to Eisenhower High School for a major injury traffic collision. When officers arrived, they located two teenagers who had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street inside the crosswalk, and the vehicle had fled the scene. The teenagers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.
"With the help of a concerned citizen, who identified the suspect vehicle through our social media post, our officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the City of Ontario," the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 20.
The suspect, 58-year-old Robert Verdin, a resident of Rialto, was taken into custody and charged with felony hit-and-run, police said.
